Carl Niehaus concerned about postponement of his Covid-19 violation case

Johannesburg – Carl Niehaus has written an open letter expressing his concern over the postponement of his next court appearance at Estcourt Magistrate’s Court, regarding his arrest on a Covid-19 violation. He was arrested in July this year while addressing the media after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

Niehaus further thanked all those that supported him on August 18, saying he was aware that some travelled long distances only to be blocked by police and soldiers, and not even being allowed to get close to the court. He said some did manage to get to the court, had to face hostile and heavily armed police and soldiers. Niehaus said his next court appearance was set for November 22. The NPA insisted on setting aside no less than three court days to dedicate the matter of an alleged ‘Covid-19 transgression.

“However, the NPA dragged their feet with coming forth with the evidence that they apparently intend to present in the case. Eventually they sent my attorneys something, but too late, and now the case has to be postponed again. This is so familiar, hey? Comrades are being charged, and then there is one postponement after the other,” he said. Niehaus said recently the country had seen the same pattern with one court postponement after the other in the case against the suspended secretary general of the ANC, Ace Magashule. “The long and the short of this is that the farcical Covid-19 case against me will not proceed on the November 22, 2021, but is postponed once again to a date that still has to be decided on in the new year. Who knows when at this stage? ...

"I am aware that comrades throughout the country are busy planning to travel to Estcourt in order to attend the court case, and to support me. For that I am indeed truly grateful. However, I do not want you at this stage to make unnecessary plans, and to spend money that can be used for other activities to advance our righteous cause. "I will let you know as soon as the NPA eventually gets their act together, and a new date is set for my next appearance in this pathetic musical chairs of ever changing court dates, and court appearance postponements," said Niehaus.