Carl Niehaus criticizes Manyi’s EFF departure: ‘Not the way to say thank you’

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Carl Niehaus has slammed Mzwanele Manyi for dumping the party and ditching Julius Malema, who stood by him during tough times. The EFF endured a massive hit on August 15, when deputy president Floyd Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi swapped their red berets for the spears of the uMkhonto weSizwe party.

Manyi is not new to political shifts - over the last five years, he's hopped from the ANC to the ATM, then to the EFF, and now he's joined Jacob Zuma’s MK party. The EFF, already reeling from recent troubles, endured another hit two months ago when senior MPs Patrick Sindane and Kenny Motsamai ditched the red berets for Gayton McKenzie’s Patriotic Alliance (PA). Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Niehaus lashed out at Manyi on the social media platform after Manyi posted a photo of himself with Zuma.

In the picture, Manyi is seen grinning and shaking hands with Jacob Zuma, the leader of the eight-month-old MK party. Niehaus responded to Manyi’s and wrote: “@MzwaneleManyi I am sad to say this, but I have to say it: Your conduct lacks integrity.” He said that during Manyi's difficult times, EFF leader Julius Malema extended a hand and welcomed him into the party.

@MzwaneleManyi I am sad to say this, but I have to say it: Your conduct lacks integrity. At a difficult time in your life the #CommanderInChief, @Julius_S_Malema, accepted you, embraced you in the @EFFSouthAfrica, and was good to you. This is not the way to say thank you. https://t.co/OkQy5Y8w20 — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) August 15, 2024 “At a difficult time in your life the #CommanderInChief, @Julius_S_Malema, accepted you, embraced you in the @EFFSouthAfrica, and was good to you,” he wrote. In addition, he said: “This is not the way to say thank you.”

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said Manyi and Shivambu would further strengthen the agenda of the Progressive Caucus. “Manyi and Shivambu will be deployed respectively, according to their strengths and expertise. As leadership, we ask that all members of MKP welcome these two progressive comrades as they begin to form part of driving the agenda of the revolution.” “We wish them well as they pick up the spear and continue the fight for the emancipation of the downtrodden and marginalised people in our country,” said Ndhlela.

After Niehaus reacted to Manyi’s social media post, netizens flooded the comment section, criticising him and urging him to respect other people’s decisions. @MtoloSam commented: “Baba Carl, please respect other people's decisions. This tweet is definitely not like you.” Baba Carl, please respect other people's decisions. This tweet is definitely not like you.

— QueenDlangamandla (@MtoloSam) August 15, 2024 “People join political parties for various reasons, and they leave for their own reasons as well. It is inappropriate to blame him for his decision to depart; he has his reasons. I suggest you address this matter with him directly rather than discussing it on social media,” said @mekgetla. Other users called out Niehaus for his hypocrisy, citing that when he was fired from the ANC in 2022 and joined the EFF in 2023. @gmalau32 said: “But you did the same with the ANC. They accommodated you for all those years you were in the ANC. You even left your own party that you formed and joined EFF. Politicians do this all the time. You might leave EFF one day and we should respect that instead of condemning you.”