Carl Niehaus fined R3000 for breaking lockdown regulations

Johannesburg - Suspended MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus has been issued with a R3 000 fine for breaking lockdown regulations, the SA Police Service said. Niehaus was arrested while giving a live TV interview on Thursday outside the Estcourt Correctional Facility, where former President Jacob Zuma is serving his 15-month sentence.

Police spokesman, Brigadier Vish Naido said:“The suspect ... was released after being issued a R3000 fine. He is expected to pay the fine before the 6th of August 2021 or appear in the Escourt Magistrate's Court”. In an earlier a statement Naidoo said that Niehaus was expected to be charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act regulations. Naidoo said Niehaus allegedly convened a gathering of approximately 100 people outside the Estcourt prison at around 4pm on Thursday afternoon.

“The suspect was initially warned about the gathering, and he was subsequently arrested after ignoring the warning. “He is currently in police custody likely to face charges in terms of the DMA regulations,” the statement read. The DMA regulations, under level 4 lockdown, currently states that gatherings were prohibited except for funerals where not more than 50 people were allowed to attend.

“This arrest should be a warning to potential law-breakers that contravention of the lockdown regulations, especially amidst the ever-increasing Covid-19 virus, will not be tolerated,” the statement said. Niehaus was arrested by heavily armed police officers stationed outside Estcourt prison while he was doing a live TV interview on Thursday. Other than coming to show solidarity with Zuma, Niehaus and Nkosentsha Shezi of RET Champions were in the area to launch the #FreeJacobZuma campaign – a nationwide campaign aimed at forcing authorities to release Zuma.