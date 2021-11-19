Carl Niehaus frustrated by NPA insisting he appear in court or face warrant of arrest

Johannesburg – Carl Niehaus says he is angry and frustrated by the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) demanding that he be in court on Monday. He questioned the move by NPA to force him to physically appear at the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court failing which a warrant of arrest would be issued.

Niehaus is due to appear in court on Monday on charges of violating Covid-19 regulations by addressing a group of Zuma supporters shortly after the former president's arrest in July. Niehaus wrote an open letter last Saturday complaining that the NPA was dragging its feet in getting its act together, and presenting his legal counsel with a docket in time. He said the case will be postponed again.

“I was made to understand that I would not have to appear in person in court for the postponement, but on Thursday it finally became clear that the NPA was hell-bent on issuing a warrant of arrest for me if I do not appear physically in court, next Monday, for the postponement hearing,” Niehaus said. “The NPA claims that they will stay the warrant of arrest until my next court appearance, which is now set for February 14 next year, but that is neither here nor there. “The fact of the matter is that they insist on issuing a warrant of arrest for me, and quite frankly I do not trust the NPA that they may not decide at any time under political pressure/duress to activate that warrant and arrest me.

“As far as this matter is concerned the NPA clearly continues to act at all times in bad faith,” he said. Niehaus said he was arrested while doing a live TV interview in front of the Estcourt prison, where former president Jacob Zuma was held. [email protected]