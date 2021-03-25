Carl Niehaus is a ’pathological, compulsive liar’: Derek Hanekom

Johannesburg - ANC national executive committee member Derek Hanekom has lashed out at MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus, calling him a “pathological, compulsive liar”. Hanekom was reacting to Niehaus’ YouTube video, posted on Wednesday afternoon, calling out a number of high-profile ANC members for allegedly intimidating, threatening and attacking him. The uMkhonto we Sizwe Military veteran, who also works in ANC general-secretary Ace Magashule’s office, posted an 11-minute video on his personal YouTube page named “In My Crosshairs". In his video, Niehaus specifically called out Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and ANC national executive committee members Joel Netshitenzhe and Hanekom. Speaking to Independent Media on Thursday, Hanekom said he would not be surprised if Niehaus faced disciplinary action over his video.

He added he still believed there was a campaign conducted from Magashule’s office “and it is clearly led by Carl”.

Niehaus has long denied the existence of a Radical Economic Transformation grouping within the ANC. However, some leaders, including Netshitenzhe and Hanekom warned that Niehaus was a leading figure in the grouping.

He said while Niehaus may deny the existence of another faction, “there is definitely a grouping mobilising people within the ANC”.

“I don’t know who the people are but they are mobilising others. It doesn’t exist in terms of the structures of the ANC but there certainly is a grouping of people working outside the formal structures of the ANC.

“And who they are paid by, I don’t know,” Hanekom said.

Niehaus said that in the video he was addressing those named members as well as “whoever else within the ANC who think that they are special”.

“Now my dear comrades, look me carefully in the eye. You are not going to intimidate me, you are not going to threaten me, you are not going to try and push me or any other comrades aside. I've been around for too long,” he said.

Niehaus accused Hanekom of working with the EFF to unseat a President.

In his conclusion of the 11-minute video, Niehaus said that he was committed to the principles and programmes of the ANC and challenged those he mentioned to prove him wrong in his statements.

“Yes I work in the office of the Secretary General. I am not busy trying to create some separate grouping or faction or different political party as the propaganda narrative that you guys are trying to peddle. I am doing none of that. I am simply just committed to the principles and the policy programmes of the ANC. I challenge you, each one of you, Comrade Derek, Comrade Fikile, Comrade Joel, all of you to prove me wrong in what I just said,” Niehaus said.

Political Bureau