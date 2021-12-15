Carl Niehaus says court’s decision on ex-president Zuma ’must be rejected’

SUSPENDED ANC member and staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, Carl Niehaus says “all South Africans who believe in justice” need to oppose Zuma’s return to jail, as ordered by the Pretoria High Court on Thursday. In a ruling, the court found that Correctional Services boss Arthur Fraser’s decision to release Zuma on medical parole in September, following his arrest in July, was unlawful.

The court said the time Zuma has spent out on medical parole should not be counted for the fulfilment of his 15-month sentence that was imposed by the Constitutional Court earlier in the year. Taking to his Twitter account, which has around 120 000 followers, Niehaus said that the court’s ruling was a gross injustice. “President Zuma was illegally imprisoned without a trial in the first place. Our courts are fully captured. All South Africans who believe in justice must totally oppose Nxamalala’s return to jail!

“President Zuma continues to suffer gross injustice at the hands of the unjust system that should not have imprisoned him in the first place. This is a personal, vindictive, judgment by the notorious GP North High Court, where Msholozi lost 100% of his cases. A sad day for justice!” Niehaus said. He added: “The judgment by the Gauteng North court must be rejected with the contempt it deserves. It is atrocious, unjust, and vindictive against Nxamalala. Lady justice has thrown away her scales, and removed her blindfold to pierce her sword at President Zuma.” Meanwhile, in earlier tweets, he also took aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa for his eulogy at FW de Klerk’s memorial service on Sunday.