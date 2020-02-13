Several activists detained at the notorious John Vorster Square around 1982, when Aggett’s body was found hanging in his cell, have come before the reopened inquest and detailed how they were tortured during interrogation, and saying that they saw brutal sessions of torture taking their toll on Aggett shortly before he was found dead.
Niehaus was initially not intending to take the stand, but was instead going to depose an affidavit to the inquiry in which he apparently detailed how he was also subjected to severe torture by Special Branch officer Nick Deetclefs.
On Wednesday, however, Deetclefs’s legal representative, advocate Fanus Coetzee, rejected the submission of Niehaus’s affidavit as evidence due to what he called factual discrepancies.
Coetzee said he was “perturbed” by Niehaus’s claim of severe torture at the hands of Deetclefs, as it was not consistent with what he previously claimed in his 1993 book about his time during the Struggle.