Cash, livestock, food parcels, alcohol and books are some of gifts donated to MPs

Cash, livestock, food parcels and shares are some of the unusual items the lawmakers declared in the 2020 register of members’ interests. These were in addition to the traditional gifts of liquor, books, clothing, paintings and paid air travel and accommodation the parliamentarians are accustomed to.

With the “new normal” brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, sanitisers came in handy to the two men who are second in command of the country and Parliament. This emerged in the members’ register made public by the joint ethics committee this week. Among others, Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi declared a R1 200 cheque from the Cradock Ascension Church, Eastern Cape.

The royal family of the AbaThembu Kingdom “slaughtered a cow and a sheep to welcome the minister”. Inkosi Zondi of Pietermaritzburg could not match the Eastern Cape royals when he showered Health Deputy Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo with a sheep. Lechesa Tsenoli, National Assembly Deputy Speaker, declared food parcels worth R40 000, PPE worth R30 000 and painting materials worth R30 000 from the Chinese consul-general.

Deputy President David Mabuza declared 21 bottles of sanitiser lotion, herbal tea and immune booster from King Mswati. The Islamic Relief Organisation gifted ANC MP Lizzie Shabalala with 40 food parcels while the EFF’s MP Kenny Motsamai declared food parcels worth R40 000 from Africa Diaspora Forum. ANC MP Dikeledi Rosemary Direko declared R15 000 cash to buy baby gifts from Free State Premier Sefora Ntombela and R6 000 baby clothes and accessories from friends.

ANC MP Thembeka Mchunu, who is wife to Minister Senzo Mchunu, declared R30 000 from Percy Govender for school uniforms for disadvantaged children. The controversial Jacob Boy Mamabolo declared a car worth R80 000 from Iscars. Police Minister Bheki Cele declared a R4 000 VIP ticket for the Vodacom July 2019.

The president of Togo gifted Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza with 10 fabric pieces of African print material. National Assembly House chairperson Cedric Frolick declared R50 000 sponsorship for player contribution towards 2019 parliamentary world rugby by Access Facilities Management. Frolick also declared 5 000 three-ply medical masks from media group INL-Sekunjalo, among others.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone declared R1 500 per month hair tinting and styling from Palladium. Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya declared R2 500 Ndebele beads necklace from the Esther Mahlangu Foundation. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina declared 50 blankets and 100 food hampers from Alimdaad Foundation and 2 000 facial masks worth R60 000 from MTN Foundation.

Deputy Minister for Higher Education Buti Manamela declared 200 shoes donated by Sizwe Medical Aid Fund Foundation. EFF leader Julius Malema listed his directorship at farming entity Mgagao Shamba and gifts that included wine and whisky from Cape Town Press Club. His deputy Floyd Shivambu and secretary general Marshall Dlamini had nothing to declare.