File photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters.

State arms manufacturer Denel has been given a bailout of R1.8 billion by the government following months of struggling and not paying workers on time. The company has been asking the National Treasury for a bailout for several months.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has been saying no entity would be given bailouts without tough conditions.

Denel chief executive Danie du Toit said on Friday the bailout would form part of the funds they would use to pay salaries.

He said they wanted R2.8bn but National Treasury would give them R1.8bn this financial year. Another R1bn would be transferred next year.

Denel had said about two months ago it has a multi-billion order book and would use the bailout to focus on its projects.

It said the funds would strengthen its business with various partners locally and internationally.

It said once the funds come through they would ensure the business intensifies its order book pipeline.

Denel is one of several entities that have been asking for bailout from the government.

Political Bureau