Pretoria - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said it has managed to increase viewership and market share of its SABC News Channel (DSTV 404) from 34% in September 2018 to 38% during September 2019 on the DSTV platform.
The public broadcaster said it had also seen tremendous growth in the IsiXhosa/IsiZulu bulletins, breaking through the 4 million audience mark, while the SiSwati/SiNdebele bulletins performed well with above 2 million viewers.
The Expressions news talk show, has remained the most-watched programme.
The public news service’s digital platforms are said to have recorded an impressive performance with the website SABCNews.com reaching over 2 million page views in September 2019, an increase of 22% since 2016.
With regard to YouTube Analytics, the SABC New channel recorded the largest number of views ever, with 26 million views in September 2019, beating the previous best of 22 million views in July 2018.