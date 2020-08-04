Cashiers, interns, bus drivers among applicants for Auditor-General post

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Cashiers, interns, bus drivers, chief executives and managing directors were among the 71 people who applied for the position to be left vacant by Auditor-General (AG) Kimi Makwetu. This was revealed on Tuesday when the National Assembly's ad hoc committee to appoint the new AG met to shortlist candidates for interviews as Makwetu's seven year-term ends in November. Aspiring AGs were given two weeks to apply until July 17 to submit their applications. MPs heard that 71 applications were received on the due date. "The applications were received from people of all walks of life ranging from stock packers, cashiers, interns, bus drivers, (people with) no experience to CEOs and managing directors," said a parliamentary official when briefing the committee. The report said the applicants possessed qualifications ranging from matric, diplomas, bachelor degrees and PhDs.

"Even though the majority of these qualifications are in the field of commerce, there is a significant number of applicants who are in possession of qualifications from the field of engineering, science, law and philosophy, for instance."

It also said a significant number possessed the required qualifications but with no relevant experience.

"Further(more), there are a few applicants who possess the required qualifications but (it’s) difficult to track (their) knowledge of state finances and public administration.”

The report said these applicants were qualified as registered chartered accountants or in possession of Master’s degrees in accounting or CEOs of accounting or auditing firms, but with no previous knowledge of the public sector.

It said “these are the people who worked in the private sector and later started their own businesses”, claiming to have clients in the public sector."

The report also stated that there were a small number of highly qualified applicants with no trace of knowledge of state and public administration.

"They work in the academic field but claim to do consulting and advisory work in the public sector (but are) inarticulate in the field of accounting and auditing," it said.

The MPs heard that 39 of the applications were from males, 22 from women and 10 did not specify their gender. The majority of applicants, 52% of them, were aged 35 and below.

"Out of 71 applications received by the committee, only 10 met the required experience (requirements) and three of these could not meet requirements for qualifications because they possess Honours degrees."

The other 61 failed to meet the requirements because they did not possess the relevant experience. These included applicants with experience in law, interns, cashiers, stock packers, boilermakers, drivers, general workers, quantity surveyors and others.

The AG post required that applicants should be chartered accountants or possess an equivalent qualification, with specialised knowledge or experience in auditing, state finances and public administration.

This is in addition to being a fit and proper South African citizen, who was impartial and able to exercise his or her powers without fear, favour or prejudice.

After deliberations, the committee agreed to shortlist eight candidates consisting of seven chartered accountants and a professor.

They are: Michael Sass, Dr Moses Galela, Rachel Kalidas, Shabeer Khan, Professor Tankiso Moloi, Tsakani Maluleke, Zakariya Hoosain and Edmund Shoko-Lekhuleni.

The CVs of the shortlisted candidates will be placed on the website of Parliament.

Political Bureau