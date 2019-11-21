Police Minister Bheki Cele is intent on protecting his officers from having to advise the subjects of their investigations that they are under surveillance. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Police Minister Bheki Cele is heading to the Constitutional Court to protect his officers from being compelled to notify subjects of their investigations that they are under surveillance in terms of the Regulation of Interception of Communication Act (Rica). Cele is opposing an application filed by the AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism to the apex court. The centre sought for the Concourt to uphold an order by the North Gauteng High Court declaring parts of Rica (the Regulation of Interception of Communication Act) inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid, as they do not make provision for the notification of the subjects of surveillance.

But, in his notice of appeal filed last month, Cele stated: “The high court ought to have found that in order for surveillance to serve the purpose for which it is used, it is necessary that the surveilled person is not notified of the surveillance”.

The minister is partially appealing the judgment handed down in September by Judge Roland Sutherland, who added amendments to the act while giving Parliament two years to rectify the defects.

Judge Sutherland also found that Rica’s definition of a designated judge was inconsistent with the Constitution, as it failed to prescribe the appointment mechanisms and terms for such judge to ensure independence.