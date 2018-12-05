Police Minister Bheki Cele has denied there were no police visible near the Sasol garage, outside FNB stadium, when scores of people were robbed. Picture: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Police Minister Bheki Cele has denied there were no police visible near the Sasol garage, outside FNB stadium, when scores of people were robbed on Sunday. Cele told the media in Cape Town on Wednesday that six people were arrested and denied bail for the robbery that took place after the Global Citizen Festival.

Cele said there were a total of 15 people arrested during the festival, but six were held for the robbery at the Sasol garage.

He said there were 50 cases reported at various police stations and five cases were before the court.

He said the reason there was a problem was the fact there was “a total collapse of the traffic management” and the response time of the police was not prompt.

The minister also denied that the police left the stadium after the concert finished.

“There was a narrative from Stadium Management that the police left with the people. That is not true,” said Cele.

He said the police left later on Monday, long after the concert had ended.

Political Bureau