Cele vs Sitole: Tensions heat up in the police service

Cope has expressed concern and has blasted President Cyril Ramaphosa for “turning a blind eye” amid the leadership impasse that has gripped the South African Police Services. Cope national spokesperson Dennis Bloem said the police leadership was engaged in fights in front of the thousands of loyal dedicated police officers.

“President Ramaphosa is killing the spirit and morale of these officers by not acting against the Minister of Police Bheki Cele and Commissioner Khehla Sitole. Ramaphosa must be honest with the people of the country and tell us why it is so difficult for him to fire both the Minister and the Commissioner. Are they perhaps having dirty files on him?” asked Bloem. He further said: “These embarrassing scandalous public outbursts could have been avoided if Ramaphosa had listened to our call to fire Minister Bheki Cele”. Bloem also maintained that Cope was concerned about the low morale in the police services due to a leadership deficit.

“It is very clear that the country will never succeed in the fight against crime for as long as Cele is the Minister of Police,” he said, adding that the whole country knows and can see that there is a breakdown in the relationship between Cele and Sitole. Cope called on Ramaphosa “to put the country's safety and security before the interest of his comrades” and that Cele be fired. The party’s comments come as the SAPS issued a statement on behalf of Sitole as part of his reaction to Cele’s allegations of a “plot against him”.

In the statement, Sitole said he learnt with shock and dismay about the allegations made by Cele, that he (Sitole) had plotted with EFF Leader Julius Malema against Cele. “He (Sitole) confirmed that he met Malema, a meeting which was initiated by the Ministry of Police and the meeting was held specifically at the behest of the Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Charlie Mathale,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo. Naidoo on the other hand said Mathale requested Sitole to meet with Malema to address potential threats against him ( Malema).

“Malema met with Sitole and the Head of Protection and Security Services, Lieutenant General Sam Shitlabane in 2020 at the Tshwane Training Academy. The meeting was solely about the alleged threats against Malema and nothing else to which feedback was provided to Mathale,” the statement read. Naidoo further pointed out that Sitole was under the impression that Cele was aware of the content of that meeting given that it was facilitated by his deputy. “During the television interview with Cele during SONA 2022, on February 11, he (Cele) indicated that Sitole was not in attendance at the Sona. This is also not correct. The National Commissioner is invited by the President as it is customary to do so in each Sona. The same was done this year and the National Commissioner attended the Sona of 2022. The records of parliament will confirm the National Commissioner’s attendance,” according to Naidoo.

He further said: “The national commissioner is amazed by the fact that his name and image is being tarnished for political reasons. He decided to issue this statement of clarity since his name is mentioned in parliament and it’s important for such an institution to know and understand the facts.” EFF Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu meanwhile, said his party will not entertain what he calls the “childish accusations” made by Police Minister Bheki Cele that party leader Julius Malema is plotting with Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to remove him from his position. Asked to comment on Sitole’s statement, Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba sent a message saying: “No there isn’t (comment.)”