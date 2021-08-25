Cele: We have a shortage of 14 000 new police recruits

Police Minister Bheki Cele says they have a shortage of 14 000 new recruits that they could not hire because of Covid-19 since last year. Cele told the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday, during the debate on the recent violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, that while they would like to hire more officers they could not do so because of the pandemic.

He said they were supposed to take 7 000 new recruits last year and another 7 000 this, but have not been able to do so. Cele said the police have been working hard during the outbreak of violence in the two provinces last month. In Phoenix they had to work with communities to ensure there was stability, said Cele.

The violence led to the destruction of malls, ATMs, businesses and other infrastructure. “The SAPS is bringing members through natural attrition and the Covid-19 virus has resulted in the inability for the police service to take new police recruits in 2020. “I must explain chairperson that last year we were supposed to have 7 000 new recruits, which did not happen because of Covid and this year it is not happening, which means we have a deficit of 14 000 members that did not enter the service,” said Cele.