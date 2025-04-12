Celebrating Jacob Zuma: MK Party supporters gather for Msholozi’s 83rd birthday

SUPPORTERS of the Umkhonto WeSizwe Party (MKP) who were early birds at the rally to celebrate their leader, Jacob Zuma’s 83rd birthday, wished him many more years to live as they felt that the country’s politics still needs his contribution. The event, which was held at Eshowe Oval Sport Ground on Sunday, was scheduled to start at 11 am, but it had not started by 1pm, and Zuma and other senior leaders had not yet arrived.

At the CBD of Eshowe town, it was business as usual as people were going on with their normal activities with little to show that there was a rally at the venue surrounded by thick forest in an outskirt suburb. The few people who arrived early kept themselves busy by dancing to the struggle and maskandi songs. This reporter spoke to some supporters, who were among the few who had arrived earlier.

Sboniso Xulu from Mhlathuze, on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal, said Zuma required more years to live and participate in politics. “The father (Zuma) has reached an elderly age, but we wish God to keep him alive longer because he was the first president under democracy to fight for the true liberation of black people. “That is why he is being hated by white and pro-white black people,” said Xulu.

Xulu called on black people to open their eyes to see what Zuma has done for them. “Zuma started MKP not because he hated ANC, but he realised that leaders were no longer doing what he and others had struggled for, including going to exile. “He started MKP because he wanted to achieve what he believed would benefit black people. We, therefore, say long live Nxamalala, and continue to fight for us,” said Xulu.

Dudu Biyala, the chairperson of the MKP Women’s League in Mlalazi Region, was grateful that Zuma opened the eyes of many to the reality of the political and economic circumstances. “I wish him to live longer until he is no longer able to walk. I wish him a great and blessed day. “I wish him to bless us as the MKP members, and wish that God keep him alive as long as we still need him,” said Biyela.

As the soccer field was still occupied by a few MKP supporters, some people were heard complaining that the venue was the wrong choice as it was in an outskirt suburb with no public transport to and from the CBD. “This should have been held in a township where there are many people and MKP supporters,” one supporter was heard complaining. Dunduzile Gazu said she wished that Zuma’s birthday could bring unity among MKP activists.

“Where I come from, there is no service delivery, but with Msholozi still in our lives, we hope this will be corrected. Zuma was born with a leadership gift,” she said. Gazu said after Zuma had stepped down as the ANC and state president, the politics became dull. “But after forming the MKP, the politics became interesting again,” said Gazu.