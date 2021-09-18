NewsPolitics
Two men walk into the Strubens Valley Library on the last weekend to check on the voter's registration roll. File picture: Karen Sandison
Celebs, public figures urge South Africans to register to vote

By Yasmine Jacobs

Cape Town – South African celebrities and public figures have taken to social media to urge individuals to register to vote if they have not done so already.

This weekend is the last chance for South Africans to register to vote in the municipal elections set to take place on November 1, 2021.

Municipal elections are held in South Africa every five years to elect councillors who will govern a municipality for five years.

DJ Black Coffee called on his four million followers to register to vote in a tweet on Saturday.

Some heeded the calls as this encouraged followers to send screenshots showing that they have registered online.

Radio host Sizwe Dhlomo called on South African youth to register, adding that the upcoming elections will be “very important.”

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane also took to Twitter to express the importance of voting after he updated his voter details. “The right to vote did not come cheap. People died. People were jailed,” Maimane said in the tweet.

Author and political commentator Kim Heller tweeted that the future was in the hands of the youth, alongside a photo showing a girl holding a placard saying: “In 1994, my parents were sold a dream... I am here for a refund.”

Education advocate Christo Thurston said it’s a citizen’s duty to ’make a difference’.

Thurston became a household name after posting funny and informative videos – often spoken and delivered in Sesotho – on social media.

South Africans can visit the nearest voting station which will be open from 8am until 5pm.

Alternatively, you can register to vote using the new Online Voter Registration Service.

On the Voter Information Portal site, you can register to vote, update your current voter information, view your current address, request a special vote, find a voting location and view important election dates (upcoming election in your ward).

