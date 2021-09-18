Celebs, public figures urge South Africans to register to vote

Cape Town – South African celebrities and public figures have taken to social media to urge individuals to register to vote if they have not done so already. This weekend is the last chance for South Africans to register to vote in the municipal elections set to take place on November 1, 2021.

Municipal elections are held in South Africa every five years to elect councillors who will govern a municipality for five years. DJ Black Coffee called on his four million followers to register to vote in a tweet on Saturday. Go out and register to vote🇿🇦 — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) September 18, 2021 Some heeded the calls as this encouraged followers to send screenshots showing that they have registered online.

Radio host Sizwe Dhlomo called on South African youth to register, adding that the upcoming elections will be “very important.” I know times are rough & people are busy but if you can, please go out and register to vote this weekend, especially the youth. It’s your constitutional right & I think these upcoming elections will be very important. We’ll also have extended news coverage on @KayaON959. — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 18, 2021 Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane also took to Twitter to express the importance of voting after he updated his voter details. “The right to vote did not come cheap. People died. People were jailed,” Maimane said in the tweet. I took time today with the love of my life to go and update my voter details.



I encourage everyone to check their details. You can’t change the game from outside of the club.



This right to vote did not come cheap. People died. People were jailed. #VoterRegistration pic.twitter.com/W87dxHtAhQ — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 18, 2021 Author and political commentator Kim Heller tweeted that the future was in the hands of the youth, alongside a photo showing a girl holding a placard saying: “In 1994, my parents were sold a dream... I am here for a refund.”

#VoterRegistration



“In 1994 my parents were sold a dream….I am here for a refund”



Young radicals - #RegisterToVote



We failed you…the future is now in your hands 🖤❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/tImjWZcfEB — Kim Heller (@kimheller3) September 18, 2021 Education advocate Christo Thurston said it’s a citizen’s duty to ’make a difference’. Thurston became a household name after posting funny and informative videos – often spoken and delivered in Sesotho – on social media. Bazakes, go out and register to vote. If you have seen how your city and town was messed up over just the past 5 years, it is your duty to go out and make a difference. #VoterRegistration — Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) September 18, 2021 South Africans can visit the nearest voting station which will be open from 8am until 5pm.