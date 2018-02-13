CAPE TOWN - The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) on Tuesday welcomed the decision by the African National Congress (ANC) to recall Jacob Zuma as head of state.

SACCI chief executive Alan Mukoki said: "This matter has caused anxiety and created uncertainty with both governance and policy in the short to medium term. In this regard, we urge the ruling party to move with speed in settling the outstanding procedural matters including the conclusion of the parliamentary processes to enable the programme of government to progress without delay."

Mukoki added that the further uncertainty on lack of timelines will further cause uncertainty and hesitation as to where the country is headed.

"The country faces major challenges in respect of the slow growth in the economy, the triple challenge of poverty, unemployment, and inequality. It is therefore imperative that the new-found boost in business confidence and the environment for investment should be encouraged to flourish economically."

The ANC made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon and said it had communicated the decision by the party's national executive committee, but that Zuma had yet to respond to say if he will be stepping down.

African News Agency/ANA