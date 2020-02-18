Cape Town - Parliament descended into chaos as EFF leader Julius Malema accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of abusing his late wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.

This came after ANC MP Boy Mamabolo had initially asked Malema if he was abusing his wife.

Malema denied that he was abusing his wife and swung the bat at Ramaphosa.

He had promised to name three other leaders of the ANC, but he was thrown out of the House before he could name them after refusing to withdraw his remarks.

“I have never, not once, laid a hand on my wife,” said Malema.

Malema said former president Jacob Zuma could verify that Ramaphosa used to abuse Mtshotshisa, as she had allegedly confided in him, he said.

Ramaphosa was married to Mtshotshisa from 1991 to 1993.

He said in Parliament that he was now suing Mamabolo for R1 million for the allegations that he abused his wife.

Malema said he was suing Mamabolo because he had repeated the claims outside Parliament last Thursday.

Mamabolo had followed up on the matter on Tuesday, during the debate on the State of the Nation Address.

National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo asked Malema to withdraw, and after he refused he asked to leave the House.

ANC MPs later told Masondo that he was not giving them an opportunity to defend Ramaphosa.

They said Malema had made similar claims before about Ramaphosa. They said he had claimed that he was abusing his current wife, Tshepo Motsepe, but she had denied this.

Now that Motsepe had denied the accusations Malema has now turned to the late Mtshotshisa, they said.

The SONA debate continues.

Political Bureau