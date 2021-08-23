Chaos over ANC councillors’ selection lists ahead of the IEC’s registration deadline

Johannesburg - The ANC is facing another headache after a number of its branches lodged complaints about candidate lists manipulated by various party leaders. Branches in North West’s Bojanala region are considering legal action against the party in a bid to reverse the lists handed over to the ANC national executive committee (NEC) at their meeting this weekend.

On Sunday, the ANC was still locked in a meeting to consolidate the lists, while various provincial headquarters saw a number of aggrieved party members march to their offices to lodge complaints. In the Eastern Cape, ANC spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela told the media that the ANC provincial executive committee was still in a meeting to finalise the list, but had agreed to set up a committee to investigate the unethical behaviour of some of their members in the selection process of candidates. In Mpumalanga, scores of ANC members marched to the Mbombela provincial headquarters to challenge the outcome of the list process.

In Gauteng, hundreds of ANC members of the Moretele sub-region in Hammanskraal and neighbouring towns in North West marched to Luthuli House, the ANC’s headquarters, to hand over a memorandum. In the memorandum, these members accused the ANC Interim Provincial Committee (PEC) led by Hlomane Chauke of having manipulated their candidate lists. Moretele Local Municipality Mayor Andries Monaheng and party leader George Marindi led a group of aggrieved members. In their memorandum, addressed to ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, the Electoral Committee chaired by Kgalema Motlanthe and the National List committee, they asked them to reverse the list handed over to them by the North West Extended PEC. In their memorandum, the 26 branches of Moretele sub-region wrote: “We comrades from 26 branches of Moretele sub-region request the following: That the manipulated list of ward candidates by the Extended North West PEC (IPC) from Moretele be reversed, and that the list of ward candidates voted by our communities be considered.

“We are here, as we no longer trust the extended IPC, or any structure in the region and province to deal with our disputes, as they don’t have the love for the ANC but their own direct personal interest in who should become councillors,” Marindi said. The aggrieved members also asked the ANC to discipline all those who allegedly manipulated the list and contravened Motlanthe’s elections guidelines. An insider told Independent Media that more regions of North West were expected to march to Luthuli House on Monday to officially lodge their complaints, while others were contemplating going to court.