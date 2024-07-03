Charismatic Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie steals the show at the Cabinet swearing-in ceremony

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, the man of the hour, cracked jokes at the Cabinet swearing-in ceremony like he owned the place, leaving President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in stitches. With the swagger that could rival any leading man, the charismatic Patriotic Alliance leader stole the show effortlessly. McKenzie exuded confidence in every pore. Cameras flashed and laughs buzzed in the air as he took his Oath.

McKenzie’s presence was magnetic as he took on the role as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture. His infectious charm and quick wit made even the most solemn moments seem light-hearted. During the swearing-in, McKenzie swore solemnly and affirmed that he would be faithful to the Republic of South Africa. ‘’I will obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all other law of the republic,“ McKenzie said.

Furthermore, he swore that he would hold his office as Minister with honour and dignity and to be a true and faithful councillor. But then he went off-script: ‘’Not to de-vouch like (Minerals Minister Gwede) Mantashe directly or indirectly any secret matter entrusted in me,’’ which had the audience cracking up with laughter. In addition, McKenzie said that any matter entrusted to him he would perform the functions of his own office consensually and to the best of his ability.