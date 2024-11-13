Cheap politics? DA blasted for comparing Cape Town street to Joburg street which was hit by gas explosion

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has used the deadly Joburg CBD gas explosion which caused massive road infrastructure damage along Bree Street (now renamed Lillian Ngoyi Street) to take a jab at the African National Congress (ANC). The July 2023 massive explosion killed one person, injured several others, caused extensive infrastructure damage and disrupted services around the Joburg CBD area.

On Tuesday, with just a single caption, “breeze”, the DA posted a lively picture taken from its led municipality in Bree Street, Cape Town and placed it opposite to the ravaged Bree Street in Johannesburg. The picture was posted on the party’s social media platforms where it garnered different reactions. “The DA hates South Africa and South Africans. The DA is the only political party that will celebrate people's suffering in one region in order to highlight its achievements in another,” wrote @MonwabisiKete on X.

“The DA is the only party that continues to promote separate development as the greatest thing for South Africa. The DA is the only party that will defend burning the South African flag and pay for media coverage and experts to defend its actions. “Let’s look beyond the pictures that they are posting and look at their intentions critically. It is not the snake that kills but the poison. South Africa, beware of the Democratic Alliance,” he said. “Was there a gas explosion in Bree street Cape Town? Only illiterates compare apples with cabbages,” said @CovFefeFentse.

The July 2023 Joburg CBD explosion was caused by methane gas. File Picture: Timothy Bernard/Independent Media Meanwhile on Facebook, where the post had a lot of comments as opposed to X, some users ignored the history behind the damage in Johannesburg and praised the DA for its “impeccable” leadership in Cape Town. “Wonder why I live in Cape Town, the greatest city. Thanks DA, please just keep up the awesome work,” said Francois Wait. “Then they want to know where the rats come from. its totally ridiculous. Here in Cape Town its clean. Even though there are some street people that mess up our pavements... But our DA keeps the Cape in shape,” wrote Salma Armien.

However, some people in the comment section reminded the DA of other areas in the Western Cape such as Nyanga, Langa, Mitchells Plain, and Khayelitsha which have development challenges including overcrowded living conditions, extensive housing backlogs, and high gender based violence and substance abuse amongst others. “The DA is not that great, come on. I live in a DA ruled town and it almost looks like the Bree street in Johannesburg,” wrote Chris Heunis. In August, The Star reported that the Lilian Ngoyi Street rehabilitation project, had hit another snag after the Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) fired the first contractor meant to restore the road to normality.

Joburg mayor said the new deadline was now set for mid-2025. “The City had done what needed to be done but those that were appointed to do the job would have then failed, which then forced the City of Johannesburg to undergo a process to appoint a new company,” Joburg Mayor, Dada Morero, said speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika. “Had that company not failed the residents of Johannesburg, I do not think we would be where we are now.”