Checks and balances will prevent corruption with KZN flood disaster funds, pledges David Mabuza

Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza says they have put in place checks and balances to ensure there was no corruption in the relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal after the recent devastating floods. Mabuza told members of the National Council of Provinces on Thursday, during question time, that they would not allow the looting of funds meant to rebuild KZN.

Fears have been raised by opposition parties and civil society that funds could be stolen -- as happened during the allocation of funds for Covid-19 in 2020. This led law enforcement agencies to swoop on those involved in the looting of Covid-19 funds. Some people have been arrested and are facing charges of fraud and corruption.

Mabuza said the government was putting all measures in place to ensure that funds would be protected. He said efforts were in place to revive KZN after bridges, roads, schools, clinics and businesses were destroyed during the floods. Thousands of people were displaced after their houses were damaged.

“We would like to reiterate our commitment that all checks and balances will be put in place to ensure that there is no corruption involved in the implementation of the post-disaster recovery measures,” Mabuza said. “As government we are determined to ensure that the efforts of recovery and rebuilding in the affected areas should proceed with the necessary speed and urgency, and are not disrupted by any form of corrupt activities. We will continue to co-ordinate all the role-players that are trying to put support services on the ground, supporting in the main efforts by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs,” he said. He also said Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana had asked the provincial departments to reprioritise their budgets to ensure they provided services in the relief efforts.

Mabuza said if the province faced a shortfall in their budgets, National Treasury would step in and provide the necessary funds. The departments of health and education in KZN were also expected to rebuild schools and clinics damaged by the floods, said Mabuza. [email protected]

