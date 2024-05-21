Chief Justice interview: Mandisa Maya answers the tough questions

Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya believes that there is a need for an impartial judiciary that is available to vulnerable South Africans while accounting to Parliament for its budget. Maya is being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the post of Chief Justice.

In February, Maya was nominated by President Cyril Ramaphosa to take over the post of Chief Justice from Raymond Zondo whose tenure comes to an end in August and was the only candidate interviewed for the position. Maya was appointed Deputy Chief Justice in September last year after she was interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission. She was president of the Supreme Court of Appeal before she was appointed Deputy Chief Justice.

Speaking during her interview on Tuesday, Maya said the judiciary should inspire confidence in the public's eye. She said South Africa has faced a number of challenges and the need for an impartial, independent, effective, accountable, responsive and cohesive judiciary has never been greater. “If I’m appointed for this position, I know that I will bear the enormous responsibility of ensuring that the institution remains strong,” she said.

She added that the judiciary must ensure that even the most vulnerable in society must be able to access the judiciary. Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, further asked Maya how she plans to handle the judiciary's shrinking budget to which she responded that the judiciary must account to Parliament for its budget. Maya said certain departments should be excluded from budget cuts.

She added that the Chief Justice was not informed of the budget cuts that are now impacting the courts. Maya said if there had been consultation, the judiciary could have been excluded from the cuts that have in turn damaged court operations. The interview continues.