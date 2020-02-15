John Hlophe, Judge President of the Western Cape. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)/ Archives

Cape Town - Under fire Western Cape Judge-President John Hlophe has officially confirmed his high court now also sits in the township of Thembalethu in George. In a notice published by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s office on Friday, Hlophe said the eastern circuit of the high court has been sitting in Thembalethu from November last year.

The move is part of the complaint to the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) by Hlophe’s deputy Judge Patricia Goliath, who says she was never consulted or informed about the decision.

According to the notice, the jurisdictional boundaries of the Western Cape High Court’s eastern circuit in Thembalethu will include George, Oudtshoorn, Mossel Bay, Knysna and Plettenberg Bay.

The seat will be responsible for all civil processes previously issued out of these magistrate’s courts from last month.