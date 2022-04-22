Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wants deadline extension for final part of state capture report

Cape Town - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is seeking another extension to submit his final report on state capture. Zondo has gone to court on an urgent basis as the deadline was looming for the submission of the final report.

It has been reported that Justice Zondo wants the court to grant him an extension as he was not able to finish the last part of the report on time. He had promised to table it by the end of April, but wants the court to grant him a few more weeks and submit it by mid-June. Zondo, who assumed his new position as chief justice at the beginning of the month, had been able to finish other reports into state capture with the last one being on Bosasa early this year.

However, the final report was supposed to come through at the end this month, but he has faced a number of challenges. Zondo was appointed chairperson of the state capture commission in 2018 and the commission has had a number of witnesses appearing before it to give evidence. This included senior politicians in the ruling party and high-ranking officials in government departments and entities.

Justice Zondo had initially indicated he would finalise the report by the end of last December, but he later said he would submit it in different parts. His first report was submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa later last year and another report early this year. The other one on Bosasa fingered a number of politicians. The last report was now expected to come in by June, if his application in the high court succeeds.