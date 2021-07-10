Chikane speaks about Zuma, presidential pardon

Johannesburg – Reverend Frank Chikane, a member of the Defend our Democracy campaign, says former President Jacob Zuma must admit his mistake. On the matter of presidential pardon, Chikane says he cannot talk on behalf of the campaign but comments on it since he has worked in the Presidency.

“The issue of pardon has not arisen at that level. The discussion is about making sure that no one acts above the law. All of us are subject to the Constitutional Court and the laws of this country. I think we should keep that at that level and it does not matter who it is, and the status of the person should not matter, ordinary people go through that process, and therefore, we should accept that, and that is the Defend our Democracy campaign,” said Chikane. Chikane said pardons are not easy, especially for political purposes. He said some of the cases they dealt with (in the Presidency) were very difficult but said he would not refer to that at this stage because they involve people.

“Then there were ordinary persons who needed pardon, and the presidency worked with the Justice Department. The department has regulations that guide officials before they make recommendations, but a request for a pardon must come from the person who is affected. It's not just something you just decide. In a sense, we are putting a cart before a horse. If former president Zuma asks for the pardon, then it would be dealt with following all the processes that go with it,” said Chikane. “A pardon works easier when a person says I made a mistake and this thing won't happen again. Then you are likely to be pardoned,” he said. Chikane said South Africa does not use a lot of pardons and the president of the country is the one who has to make that decision.

“But the matter is not before us, and if it comes, I’m sure it will be considered, the way in which they normally do,” he said. Meanwhile, Institute for Security Studies (ISS) public violence monitor Godfrey Mulaudzi said it is worrisome that protests tend to turn violent in the country. He said some protesters feel they get more attention from the media when they resort to the violent culture, and other communities tend to copy that and enjoy the spotlight.