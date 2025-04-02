Child safety first | Bosa applauds Gwarube's push for urgent school staff vetting

Build One South Africa (Bosa) has welcomed Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube's swift response to their call for the mandatory vetting of all individuals working in schools against the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO). This comes after Gwarube called for the immediate vetting of individuals working with children against the NRSO.

The move follows the shocking incident of a seven-year-old pupil being raped in the Eastern Cape last October, sparking widespread outrage. The case highlighted concerns about the safety of children in schools and led to criticism of the handling of the situation. In her briefing at the Uyinene Mrwetyana commemorative lecture on Monday, Gwarube addressed the issue, stating, “Schools are meant to be places of safety, places of learning and places where parents leave their children to get an education, not to get raped.” She called for urgent measures to protect pupils, asserting that "Justice must be served but more must be done to protect our schools and society from sexual predators."

Gwarube also highlighted her collaboration with Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to amend laws so that everyone working with children in schools undergoes vetting against the NRSO. "We must not only be angry, but we must let our anger lead to action.'' IOL previously reported that initially, Kubayi said the register would be made public by the end of February.

However, on March 1, the department indicated that due to legal rules about confidentiality, the release of the register cannot happen just yet. Kubayi revealed that the register currently lists 32,557 convicted sex offenders, with an additional 10,456 potential entries pending in various courts. Bosa acting spokesperson Rodgers Solomon expressed the party’s support for the Minister's decision, stating, "This is a crucial step toward making our schools safer and ensuring that sexual predators have no place near our children."

However, Bosa emphasises that commitments alone are not enough. Solomon further stressed the need for a comprehensive plan of action. "The Minister must now release a comprehensive plan of action, with clear timelines and accountability mechanisms, to ensure this policy is swiftly and effectively implemented." The party insists that South African parents and learners deserve certainty and swift action to protect their children.

Bosa remains firm in its commitment to safeguarding learners and pushing for the highest standards of accountability within government. "We will hold the Minister to this commitment and will not allow bureaucratic delays or political excuses to stand in the way of protecting our children," said Solomon. Bosa said that in terms of the law currently, Section 45 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act requires that employers screen employees working with children or disabled persons against the NRSO.

Parents, the party asserts, have the right to know whether the person teaching their child poses a risk. “Parents have the right to know whether the person teaching their child is a predator. This is not just about compliance — it is about the safety and dignity of every child in our country,” said Solomon. [email protected]