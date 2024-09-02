China gives Government of National Unity greenlight, as two nations strengthen relations

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to the People’s Republic of China, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping has culminated in the two nations signing several bilateral trade and co-operation agreements. The memoranda was signed by Cabinet ministers representing the nations at an auspicious event held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. The agreements include memorandum of understanding on Cooperation of the Application of BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, signed by Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande and Chinese counterpart.

Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi signed a memorandum of understanding with her Chinese counterpart representing the Chinese ministry of housing and rural-urban development. The agreement is on sustainable housing and human settlements development. Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramakgopa shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s delegation during his state visit to China. Looking on from right to left are Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, and Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau. Picture: GCIS

South Africa and China also inked a memorandum of understanding on deepening bilateral trade cooperation, signed by Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau and his Chinese counterpart. Another agreement was on strengthening exchanges and co-operation in the field of cultural heritage, penned between the National Cultural Heritage Administration of China and the South African Heritage Resources Agency. South Africa’s Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen also signed an agreement with his Chinese counterpart for co-operation in prevention and control of foot and mouth disease. The agreement also extends to quarantine, sanitary requirements for diary products exported from South Africa to China.

Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’sdelegation during his state visit to China. Picture: GCIS Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau also penned a deal with his Chinese counterpart on deepening bilateral trade co-operation between the two nations.

A joint statement issued by President Ramaphosa and President Xi in Beijing said the state visit was highly successful. “The two sides agreed that President Ramaphosa’s visit to China was successful and carried great significance in terms of promoting China-South Africa relations and building a high-level China-Africa community, with a shared future. “President Ramaphosa expressed his heartfelt appreciation to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government and people for their warm hospitality during the state visit to China,” according to the joint statement.

China has congratulated Ramaphosa on his re-election as president of South Africa adding that it believes that under Ramaphosa’s leadership, the Government of National Unity formed in South Africa will achieve success in building a united, just, equal and prosperous sovereign country as espoused in Pretoria’s National Development Plan, including maintaining an independent and non-aligned foreign policy based on the principle of progressive internationalism.

“China firmly supports national unity and the path of economic and social development that South Africa has chosen, and respects efforts by the South African government to safeguard its national interests to improve the lives of all South Africans. South Africa pledged support for China on issues regarding its cored interests and major concerns,” the declaration added. The South African delegation also reaffirmed its commitment to the One-China Policy recognising that there is but one China in the world, with the government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole China – and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. South Africa congratulated China on the 75th anniversary of its founding; acknowledged the development achievements by Chinese people under the Communist Party of China, and wished China well in realising its second centenary goal of building itself into a great, modern socialist country, in all respects.

Children in the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, cheer on President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Xi Jinping. Picture: GCIS Ramaphosa’s second state visit to China follows Xi’s successful state visit to Pretoria last year.

“I fondly recall your fourth state visit to South Africa last year, as we celebrated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. I reaffirmed that our political rapport is the foundation of an unwavering and valuable friendship. You declared that our two countries have entered a “golden era“ of co-operation,” Ramaphosa said. “South Africa is pleased, as you have proposed, to upgrade our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to an All-Round Strategic Co-operative Partnership in a New Era. This will elevate our mutually beneficial political and economic ties for the benefit of our people.” The president added that the Government of National Unity in Pretoria continues to place the achievement of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the pursuit of a better Africa and the world at the centre of South Africa’s foreign policy.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa will champion South Africa’s economic diplomacy with China by visiting Shenzhen, an economic technology hub in the Guangdong province to interact with industry leaders and tour the headquarters of two tech companies as part of the bilateral business programme of the state visit. Ramaphosa will address the South Africa-China Business Forum on Wednesday on the margins of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit to be held in Beijing later in the week. On Thursday, Ramaphosa will participate in the FOCAC Summit held under the theme “Joining hands to advance modernisation and build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future”.

A declaration and action plan 2025-2027 will be issued as the outcome documents of the 2024 FOCAC Summit. Ramaphosa will be accompanied by a delegation of Cabinet ministers in portfolios including international relations and co-operation; science, technology and innovation; human settlements; small business development; the Presidency; trade industry and competition; electricity and energy; public works and infrastructure; higher education, and agriculture. President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted President Xi Jinping on his fourth State Visit to South Africa in August last year in the City of Tshwane, cementing 25 years of strong bonds of friendship and co-operation the two countries enjoy since establishing formal diplomatic relations in 1998.