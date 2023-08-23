China makes huge donation to help curb load shedding crisis in South Africa - BRICS Summit

The Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has denied that the South African government is sidelining other BRICS member countries following the signing of several trade agreements that will see the reduction of the loadshedding crisis in the country over the next few months. According to Ramokgopa, while SA is also engaging with other states, the main goal by President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration is to ensure that the country moves with speed in resolving its energy crisis.

In July, Ramokgopa said SA needed over R100 billion to avoid importing power to resolve the energy crisis. Ramokgopa indicated that because China has also faced load shedding in the past, it is best placed to aid SA in resolving its issues. He also revealed that the country has received donations in the form over 480 units that are en-route to SA from China.

The donation, he said, does not mean that SA is financially obligated to pay off but that this is merely China's way of assisting a fellow BRICS partner. The products on the way to South Africa are estimated to be worth R167 billion. Asked whether load shedding is likely to end by December 2023, Ramokgopa steered clear of making any definite promises but added that additional capacity would be achieved, moving the country beyond the desired 6000 megawatts to 8000 megawatts.