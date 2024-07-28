China-South Africa celebrate 97th anniversary of Chinese People's Liberation Army, and SA military veterans

South Africa’s newly-appointed Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga joined new Ambassador of China to South Africa, Wu Peng at an auspicious reception celebrating the 97th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). Delegates including Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Bantu Holomisa; Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Peace Mabe; Treasurer General of the African National Congress, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa; and former Cabinet minister Lindiwe Sisulu attended the event at the Pretoria-based Embassy of China in South Africa.

The prestigious ceremony was also addressed by Defence Attaché of China in South Africa, Major General Shang Hong; Chief of the SA National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, chairman of the Numolux Group, retired colonel Hilton Klein; and retired Lieutenant General Barney Hlatshwayo representing South Africa’s military veterans who were honoured at the reception. Ambassador Wu said even though China and South Africa are far apart geographically, the two nations and their two militaries enjoy a long history and unparalleled bonds of friendship. Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga and Ambassador of China to South Africa Wu Peng officiated at a reception celebrating 97th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). Picture: Supplied “It is my great pleasure to get together with friends old and new today, to celebrate the 97th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army. On behalf of the Chinese Embassy in South Africa, I extend festive greetings to all members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, as well as a warm welcome and most sincere thanks to all our distinguished guests,” said Wu.

He highlighted that with the strategic guidance of President of China Xi Jinping and President Cyril Ramaphosa in recent years, the China-South Africa Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has enjoyed rapid development, setting a fine example for China-Africa and South-South cooperation. Last year, President of China, Xi Jinping was hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa during a State Visit in Pretoria. File Picture: Timothy Bernard /Independent Media “In August last year, President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to South Africa and attended the 15th BRICS Summit here, when the two presidents together ushered our relations into the Golden Era. The visit also marked the beginning of a new journey to build a high-level China-South Africa community with a shared future,” he said. “As an important component of our state-to-state relations, our military relations are now at their best in history, which provide crucial support to our overall relations. China-South Africa military cooperation has only one goal, that is to safeguard world peace.”

Touching on political developments in South Africa, Wu noted that the African economic powerhouse has just held a “successful” election. Ambassador of China to South Africa, Wu Peng. Picture: Supplied “President Ramaphosa was re-elected and the Government of National Unity was formed. The Chinese side extends our most cordial congratulations on that,” said Wu. “For China, we also look forward to announcing new cooperation initiatives with African leaders including President Ramaphosa at the FOCAC Summit to be held in Beijing in September. I am very proud of taking my new post at this special time.

“The Chinese side attaches great importance to China-South Africa relations,” he said. Officiating at the reception, Minister Motshekga highlighted that South Africa and China have had good relations dating back to the period of the struggle against apartheid, with China fully supporting the liberation movements, the ANC and the Pan Africanist Congress. Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: Supplied “As we mark the 97th anniversary of the PLA, we need to be cognizant that our bilateral relations straddle many areas of co-operation across government and were elevated to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. In addition, there is in place the Bi-national Commission (BNC) at the level of the deputy presidents of our countries. Deputy President Mashatile led the BNC in November 2023,” said South Africa’s former minister of basic education.

Having assumed the powerful portfolio of defence and military veterans, Motshekga said it is noteworthy that in her new sector, defence diplomatic relations are at the core. Apart from different memoranda of understanding, the SANDF continues to send officers to China to undergo further training in fields of the army, navy, and military health services. “Similarly, the PLA has taken the opportunity of education and training in some of our military colleges,” said Motshekga. “As South Africa we look forward to the existing relations, and look forward to the State Visit by our president (Ramaphosa) during September 2 to 4 2024 on the margins of the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). This would be reciprocating the fourth State Visit undertaken by President Xi in 2023 on the margins of the 15th BRICS Summit.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a previous Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit. File Picture Motshekga said the pending State Visit by Ramaphosa will provide the two heads of State an opportunity to exchange ideas not only on bilateral political and economic issues, but also strategic international matters of peace and security. “Most importantly, it would also be an opportunity to raise matters ahead of the forthcoming G20 Summit which we will host in 2025,” she said. “As I conclude, I cannot over emphasize that China remains our largest trading partner globally, while South Africa is number one trading partner in Africa. There are nearly thirty large South African companies who have invested in China in various sectors.

“I wish to wish the Peoples Liberation Army happy 97th anniversary and may it continue to grow from strength to strength,” said Motshekga. Struggle stalwart and anti-apartheid activist, Dr Allan Boesak, with Chief of the SA National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya and Defence Attaché of China in South Africa, Major General Shang Hong. Picture: Supplied At the event on Friday, a new book titled Forging Bonds: Memoirs of South African military veterans in China was officially launched. Copies of new book titled Forging Bonds: Memoirs of South African military veterans in China edited by seasoned writer and activist Moeshfieka Botha. Picture: Supplied The book edited by seasoned writer and activist Moeshfieka Botha has forewords from President Cyril Ramaphosa; Deputy President Paul Mashatile; former Ambassador of China to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong; ANC Treasurer General Gwen Ramokgopa; and former defence minister Lindiwe Sisulu.