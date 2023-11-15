China wants to strengthen ties with SA, Africa

The Consul-General of China in Cape Town, Wenze You, says despite the sluggish global growth, the economy of China will grow by more than 5% this year. Wenze said China will also continue to be involved in large-scale infrastructure projects in Africa through the Belt and Road Initiative.

China’s former ambassador to Sierra Leone and current head of Chinese mission in the African Union, Kuang Weilin, said China has developed a strong partnership with South Africa and the continent. He said that after the BRICS summit in Johannesburg a few months ago, it was clear that the bloc would expand after six new members were admitted at the summit. He said the expansion of BRICS has far-reaching implications for member states and the rest of the world.

BRICS has become a serious player in the global economy. Kuang and Wenze were addressing the Hong Ting Forum Dialogue in Cape Town on Wednesday at the University of the Western Cape. Kuang said there was no doubt that BRICS would continue to attract more members.

Before the summit started in Johannesburg in August, there were more than 20 countries that wanted to join the bloc. But BRICS leaders decided that they would admit only six, whose membership will come into effect in January next year. “BRICS is also a huge platform for emerging economies, and that is why it is attractive. The momentum is there. I am sure BRICS will be expanded further,” said Kuang.

He added that China was Africa’s largest trading partner. South Africa was China’s largest trading partner in Africa. He said there were numerous infrastructure projects on the continent worth billions of dollars.

Wenze said that despite sluggish global growth, China will be able to record growth above 5% because of the resilience of its economy. However, the Belt and Road Initiative will open doors for partnership between Africa and the continent. But China was ready to work with South Africa through cooperation.