Chinese Consul General Pan Qingjiang awards University of Joburg top performers, donates sanitary pads

As South Africa wraps the month-long Women’s Month commemorations, the University of Joburg’s Faculty of Humanities in conjunction with the Consulate General of China in Joburg held a prestigious event celebrating the role played by women in different societies. The month of August is set aside as Women’s Month in South Africa, marking the 68th anniversary of the historic march of thousands of South African women from all walks of life to the Union Buildings in 1956 in protest against the introduction of apartheid pass laws for black women in 1952.

The month-long commemoration in South Africa takes stock of achievements and the challenges that remain while mobilising support for the further development of women. President Cyril Ramaphosa led the annual Women’s Day celebrations on August 9, hosted in Pofadder, Northern Cape. At the UJ Women’s Month event, Consulate General of China in Joburg Pan Qingjiang told the gathering that he was establishing the Consul General's Award for female students with outstanding academic performance. Prof Kammila Naidoo, Executive Dean: Faculty of Humanities at the University of Johannesburg with top performing second-year student Amy Zietsman Brits and Chinese Consul General in Joburg, Pan Qingjiang. Picture: Supplied “It gives me a great pleasure today, in collaboration with the Faculty of Humanities on the occasion of Women's Month to establish the Consul General's Award for female students with outstanding academic performance. And warmest congratulations to Miss Kamogelo Mtobi and Miss Amy Zietsman Brits on receiving the award,” said Pan.

Top performing University of Joburg students, Kamogelo Mtobi and Amy Zietsman Brits received awards in a collaboration between UJ’s Faculty of Humanities, and the Chinese Consulate General in Joburg. Picture: Supplied “I hope that this award will help you in your quest for knowledge and truth, and that you will become outstanding women in your respective fields, contributing to the development of South Africa, the friendship between China and Africa, and the progress of mankind. “Friends, for the nations, for the world, the youth always represent progressive power to make positive changes happen. The Consulate General will continue to co-operate with the UJ to promote youth development and friendship between China and South Africa. I hope that you will have the opportunity to visit China and become envoys of China-South Africa friendship, contributing to the building of a high-level China-South Africa, China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era,” he said. The UJ learners also received a donation of sanitary pads from the Consulate General of China in Joburg.

Students at the University of Joburg collecting sanitary pads donated by the Chinese Consulate General in Joburg. Picture: Supplied The Chinese envoy also interacted with UJ staff including Prof Corné Meintjes, Vice Dean for Teaching and Learning at UJ’s Faculty of Humanities; Prof Kammila Naidoo, Executive Dean: Faculty of Humanities; Dr Mpume Mkhize, Director for Transformation and Prof Corné Davis, Associate Professor for Strategic Communication. Prof Corné Meintjes, Vice-Dean: Teaching and Learning at the University of Johannesburg’s Faculty of Humanities. Picture: Supplied “I am very pleased to have this opportunity to interact with the staff and students of the Faculty of Humanities. The Chinese Consulate General is committed to promoting educational co-operation between China and South Africa, and has always attached great importance to enhancing communication with the academic community in Joburg,” said Pan. For a better engagement with the young generation, we have initiated the project of ‘Driving Education Culture’, with which several rewarding activities have been organized. In April this year, we held the ‘China-Africa Cooperation in Youth’s View - Dialogue between Chinese Young Diplomats and SA University Students’, which was attended by many students from the Department of Politics and International Relations of UJ.”

Dr Mpumelelo Mkhize, Director for Transformation at the University of Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied Moving on, the Chinese diplomat also touched on the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation which will be attended by several leaders including President Cyril Ramaphosa in Beijing. “Friends, I would like to take this opportunity to share with you two important agendas. The first one is about China-Africa relations. The 2024 summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, which is known as FOCAC is to be held in Beijing from September 4 to 6. The leaders of China and Africa, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, will gather to celebrate friendship and chart the way forward for cooperation,” said Pan. Prof Corne Davis, Associate Professor for Strategic Communication interacting with students at the Women’s Month celebrations. Picture: Supplied “Over the 24 years since the establishment of the FOCAC, the development of the Forum has been remarkable, making it a “golden brand” of China-Africa cooperation and a banner for leading international cooperation with Africa and for deepening Global South cooperation.

He added that the summit to be chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping will be a boost for China-Africa relations. President Cyril Ramaphosa welcoming President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China during a State Visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria last year. File Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS “The Beijing Summit will advance China and African countries to embark on a new journey toward modernization together, continue writing a new chapter in the mutual understanding, affinity and friendship between the people of China and Africa, further elevate the building of a China-Africa community with a shared future to new heights, and definitely deliver new outcomes for the "golden era" of China-South Africa relations,” he said. In 2023, the trade between China and Africa reached a record high of $282.1 billion dollars, a 26-fold increase compared with the founding year of the Forum, while China’s foreign direct investment in Africa exceeded $40 billion dollars, growing by over 100-fold compared with the year 2000.