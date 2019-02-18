Chief Mandla Mandela and Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian

Johannesburg - Schools around former President Nelson Mandela's birthplace are set to have a major boost. On Monday, the Chinese Embassy in South Africa will hand over 44 computers to the community of Mveso in the Eastern Cape.

Up to 22 of the computers are expected to be used towards service delivery work which will be carried out by the Mvezo Traditional Council while the Makgatho Lewanika Mandela Primary school in the area will receive up to 10 computers for its library.

The number of pupils enrolled at this school has drastically increased over time. Furthermore, the school still struggles with internet connectivity and is in dire need of a few more extra computers for its administration's block.

Previous learners have also found themselves without teachers but the Council has since put measures in place to employ full-time educators. With the help of Asian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr Chung, the Mandela Royal Family was given a donation totalling R33million towards infrastructure development in the area.

The Traditional Council said the equipment donated by the Chinese Embassy would promote accessibility and computer literacy as part of an important stepping stone in the community's development.

Another beneficiary includes the Mandela School of Science and Technology where learners will receive back-to-school material.

"This advances the ANC government's recognition of education as an apex priority and essential for overcoming the rural-urban development divide. It also gives expression to Madiba's philosophy that "education is the weapon we can use to change the world," Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela said.

The donations from part of an initiative by Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian who arrived in the region on Sunday accompanied by a delegation of local Chinese businessmen from the Eastern Cape.

The two-day visit by Songtian and his team will also include him visiting and interacting with the local Chinese people who reside in the area.

"Ambassador Lin not only committed his government’s commitment to work closely with the Royal House of Mandela and Mvezo Traditional Council but also to help grow the commercial potential of Mvezo village in exporting some of the locally produced items like aloe and meat products.

Our relationship will further help expose the potential of our rural economy to international markets such as agriculture, education as well as e-commerce," Mandela said.

Monday's handover ceremony will take place at the Makgatho Lewanika Mandela Primary School and the Mandela School of Science and Technology.

Political Bureau