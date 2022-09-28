Chinese National Day: ANC and EFF leaders rub shoulders at Consulate celebration

Pretoria – Leaders of rival political parties in South Africa joined several diplomats and government officials at a prestigious event hosted by the Chinese Consul-General in Joburg, Tang Zhongdong, and his wife Tingjiao Zhang to mark the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The ANC was represented by treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and the EFF was represented by deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura was represented by Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela was represented by Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Makalo Mohale. In his keynote address, Tang said 2022 marked the 24th anniversary of China-South Africa diplomatic relations and the ties continued to grow. “We draw inspiration from our shared struggles and co-operation to confront current challenges of humanity and to free our peoples from the shackles of poverty. As Madiba Mandela once said, and I quote, ‘Overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity. It is an act of justice. It is the protection of a fundamental human right. While poverty persists, there is no true freedom,’ ” he said.

"China, South Africa and indeed Africa as whole form a community with a shared future and share closely entwined converging development interests, hence we cherish our enhanced solidarity and co-operation with South Africa and all African countries as a major cornerstone of China's foreign policy, as well as a long-term strategic commitment." Tang highlighted that China has been South Africa's largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years. "The total trade volume of 2021 rose to $54 billion, of which South Africa exported $33bn to China, enjoying a good surplus. South Africa is also one of the largest investment destinations for Chinese companies in Africa. Incomplete figure shows that China has cumulatively invested $25bn more in South Africa," said Tang.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu greets Chinese Consul-General in Joburg Tang Zhongdong and his wife Tingjiao Zhang. Looking on is EFF MP and spokesperson Sinawo Thambo. Picture: Supplied “China and South Africa vigorously promote frequent people-to-people exchanges and co-operation. More than 10 Chinese universities have established ties with their South African counterparts. South Africa has already received more than 7 100 Chinese students studying here in the past and is the first African country to include Chinese language teaching in its national education system.” Since 2012, Chinese President Xi Jinping has paid three state visits to South Africa, while President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid one state visit to China. Chinese Consul-General in Joburg Tang Zhongdong speaks at an event celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the founding of China. ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu attended the celebration. Picture: Supplied “The two presidents held many bilateral meetings on several multilateral occasions as well. On March 18 this year, President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with President Cyril Ramaphosa. President Xi pointed out China and South Africa share a special friendly relationship of comrades and brothers. China stands ready to work with South Africa to move China-South Africa ties forward toward a deeper level with higher quality and broader scope,” he said.

“The two sides should continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns. China welcomes more imports from South Africa. President Ramaphosa said China is a reliable and true partner and friend of South Africa and other African countries. South Africa firmly adheres to the one-China principle, hopes to consolidate mutual support with China and deepen South Africa-China practical co-operation in various fields as well as Africa-China comprehensive strategic co-operation.” The Chinese diplomat said the Chinese Consulate-General in Johannesburg had a consular jurisdiction over Gauteng, except the Tshwane area where the Chinese Embassy is based, and the Free State. “There are a lot of Chinese companies and a great number of Chinese expatriates working and living in our consular jurisdiction. While actively providing them various kinds of consular services, my office always places the safety of Chinese communities and institutions as a top priority, forming a joint precaution and protection mechanism over the past years by maintaining close links with the local government structures and actors at all levels, policing forces, local Chinese communities and associations, Chinese companies and institutions, Gauteng provincial community policing forum, South Africa Chinese community and police co-operation centre, as well lots of consular assistance volunteers,” he said.

“My consulate protects the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese entities and individuals, encouraging them to comply with South African legal requirements and to be trustworthy in doing business here, fulfilling social responsibilities in co-operation with local communities. “My consulate supports Chinese commercial entities to grow their marketing in South Africa, expand their investment and realise more practical achievements for bilateral economic co-operation,” he said. In China, the Chinese National Day is celebrated on October 1 every year to commemorate the founding of People’s Republic of China, which is also marked by a week-long holiday