Johannesburg- Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, one of the largest in the world, has the lowest staff attendance of the seven largest hospitals in Gauteng.
Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku made these damning revelations in his written replies to questions by Jack Bloom, the DA’s spokesperson on health in the province.
Masuku said last year alone the hospital recorded only 72% of staff attendance.
He said the Helen Joseph Hospital has the highest staff attendance at 93%, followed by the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg and Tembisa hospitals with 89% attendance rate.
The Kalafong Hospital’s attendance rate stood at 87%, followed by Steve Biko Hospital at 86% and George Mukhari at 83%.