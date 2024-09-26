Cilliers Brink’s future as Tshwane Mayor under threat with vote on no-confidence motion looming

With rising tension between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA, Tshwane Executive Mayor, Cilliers Brink faces a motion of no-confidence vote on Thursday. Brink’s position has become more precarious following ActionSA’s decision to withdraw from the DA-led coalition in Tshwane.

ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba, publicly confirmed that his party would vote in favour of the no-confidence motion, a move that could be decisive in unseating Brink. Mashaba made this announcement during a September 23 interview on The Clement Manyathela Show, where he discussed ActionSA's withdrawal from the coalition and their plans moving forward. This decision has further weakened the DA’s control in Tshwane, as ActionSA’s support could swing the vote in favour of Brink's removal.

If the no-confidence motion succeeds, Brink will be ousted as the mayor of Tshwane. ActionSA is reportedly in talks with the African National Congress (ANC) to form a new coalition that could see them take control of the city. This political shift follows the ANC's submission of the no-confidence motion to the Speaker of the City of Tshwane’s Council, who formally notified the mayor of the pending vote.

The ANC claims that Brink has failed to address critical issues in the city, including lack of service delivery failures and mismanagement of the city’s public finances. If the vote is successful on Thursday, the ANC, together with ActionSA, could take control of Tshwane. This potential partnership between the two parties has raised eyebrows, given ActionSA’s strong stance on corruption and their history of criticising the ANC’s governance.

However, Mashaba clarified during his interview that their discussions with the ANC are focused solely on improving the city’s future. "ActionSA is not turning a blind eye to corruption. Our priority is addressing the issues plaguing Tshwane, such as service delivery failures and financial mismanagement," Mashaba said. Despite the political pressure, Brink remains confident about his administration’s efforts.

In an interview with Mfundo Mabalane on SABC News, he acknowledged the challenges the city is facing but emphasised that progress has been made. “It’s important to appreciate progress in order to preserve it. Not all metros face the same challenges, and service delivery is not perfect in Tshwane, but we have tried,” said Brink. As the vote approaches, Tshwane’s future hangs in the balance. Should the ANC and ActionSA succeed in their efforts to unseat Brink, the city may soon find itself under new leadership. However, whether this will result in meaningful change or further political instability remains to be seen.