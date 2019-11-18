Johannesburg - Delegates at the citizens’ dialogue convened in Soweto on Sunday to push back against the Public Investment Corporation's (PIC) “politically motivated” bid to liquidate Sekunjalo Independent Media (SIM) resolved to take the fight to the global stage, with the western world as the main centre stage for the lobbying.
The delegates included a range of representatives from six political parties, 12 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as well as a number of concerned individuals.
Among the parties that sent representatives were the ANC, Pan Africanist Congress, African People’s Convention (APC) and African Transformation Movement (ATM).
At the end of the day-long gathering, the delegates adopted a multi-pronged strategy to fight off the bid by the PIC.
Among the resolutions was that the rarely talked about corruption at the PIC - which manages pensions for civil servants - must be exposed.