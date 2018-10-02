The city of Cape Town’s TDA will spend over R2 billion on new housing over the next three financial years, mayor Patricia de Lille said. Picture: David Ritchie/ANA

Cape Town - The city of Cape Town’s Transport and Urban Development Authority (TDA) will spend over R2 billion on new housing over the next three financial years, with over R500 million budgeted for 2018/19, mayor Patricia de Lille said on Tuesday. In a statement, de Lille said the 2018/19 budget was allocated to 36 housing developments which were either in the planning phase, already underway, or in the process of being finalised.

“In Area South, we have upcoming housing projects in Grassy Park, Dido Valley, Brown’s Farm, Strandfontein, Vrygrond, Retreat, Ottery, Pelican Park and Philippi, among others," de Lille said.

"For Area North, the budget has been allocated for housing projects in Atlantis, Fisantekraal, Scottsdene, Hangberg, Durbanville, Salt River and Langa."

She said under her leadership, Cape Town had committed to undoing the wrongs of discriminatory apartheid rule, including ensuring that "residents who were previously denied property ownership can reclaim that right".

De Lille said the city had ramped up the handover of title deeds and had issued over 16 000 to beneficiaries since 2011.

“In Area South, we handed out over 789 historical title deeds in the 2017/18 financial year while we issued 730 deeds in Area North for the same period," she said.

"We have also made good progress in connecting more residents to the electricity grid. In Area South alone, we have ensured that 10 166 families have electricity for the first time. The City has also connected 3 039 families to the grid in Area North."

"For the current financial year, we have set aside R113 million to ensure that more families across the city have access to electricity," de Lille added.

African News Agency (ANA)