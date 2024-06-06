City of Cape Town warns political parties to remove election posters or face hefty bills

With elections concluded, the City of Cape Town is calling on all political parties to remove their election posters from lampposts by Saturday, June 8. “The City of Cape Town wants to remind political parties that all election posters and banners must be removed by midnight on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The string or plastic used to attach the posters to streetlight poles must be removed as well,” it said. The City said election posters must be removed within 10 days after the election to avoid penalties. South Africans took to voting stations across the country on May 29.

The City said political parties will be billed should they fail to remove their posters. “Posters that are not removed within this deadline will be removed by the City as of Monday, June 10, 2024, at the political party’s cost of R134.10 per poster. The responsible political party will be billed,” the City said. It further stated a reminder was sent out to all political parties on Friday, May 31.