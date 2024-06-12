City of Ekurhuleni warns political parties to remove election posters or face fines

The City of Ekurhuleni urged political parties that participated in the May 29 elections to remove their posters from various locations across the city by the close of business on Wednesday. “No posters shall be displayed for longer than the period extending from the beginning of the date of proclamation in the Government Gazette of an upcoming referendum or election to the end of the fourteenth day after the date of such an election,” City spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said.

Dlamini urged political parties to take down their posters and any other election-related materials from across the city by the close of business on Wednesday adding that failure to comply may result in significant fines. “Any material not removed... will be removed by the City across all wards and the applicable political party will be charged a tariff/removal fee of R57.69 per poster, as prescribed by Schedule 19 of the City’s promulgated tariffs for the 2023/24 Financial Year,” he said. “The City shall not be liable for any loss, damage, storage, cost, claims, demands and/or any other liability from an individual or political party who had contested the elections, with regards to election related material removed by the City.”

Dlamini said the City reminded political parties and the public of the guidelines and encouraged everyone to stick to the rules. Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg also requested all political parties to remove their election posters by Wednesday, June 12. Political parties, according to the City, are in charge of taking down the election campaign posters.