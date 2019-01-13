File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - The City of Johannesburg has come to the defence of its former acting group chief financial officer Charity Wurayayi, saying her integrity and commitment is beyond reproach. Mayoral committee member for finance Funzela Ngobeni said in a statement on Sunday the publication of incorrect information and serious allegations implicating Wurayayi had compromised her good name and "irresponsible reporting" had placed her professional reputation in disrepute.

"Ms Wurayayi serves the city as a highly professional and extremely committed official who performs her duties with great integrity and commitment in her substantive role as group head group accounting and served as acting group chief financial officer for the city from March 2018 to December 2018," he said.

The city regarded Wurayayi as an asset and took serious offence at false and malicious information published about her, Ngobeni added.

Last year, a controversial fleet tender at the City made headlines.

The City announced last Wednesday that Manenzhe Manenzhe had been appointed as the new group chief financial officer, joining the city from parliament where he served in the same capacity.

Manenzhe is a qualified accountant as a fellow Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA), with a BCom Degree from the University of Venda and many other qualifications, including practical leadership in a political environment from the University of Florida.

On Wednesday, Ngobeni said Manenzhe brought with him a wealth of experience in both the private and public sector, most notably his senior positions at the South African Revenue Service and National Energy Regulator of SA.

"Mr Manenzhe’s extensive financial experience, strong leadership, and commitment to ethical standards make him the ideal choice to implement the city’s financial strategy.

"In addition, he will be responsible for the city’s day-to-day financial operations, coordinating the actions of the accounting and finance departments, and ensuring that as a city we meet our fiscal responsibilities," Ngobeni said.

African News Agency (ANA)