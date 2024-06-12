City of Joburg to fine political parties for unremoved election campaign posters

By Hope Ntanzi
With the conclusion of the national elections, the City of Johannesburg is requesting that all political parties remove their election posters by Wednesday, June 12.
Political parties, according to the City, are in charge of taking down the election campaign posters.
If political parties fail to comply, the City stated that they will be fined R500 for each election poster that remains attached to street poles and in other locations after the 14-day grace period has passed.
According to the City spokesperson Virgil James, all political parties that participated and displayed posters and other related election material for the purpose of political campaigns, did so under the provisions of Section 28 of the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality Outdoor Advertising by-laws (2009).
“Any poster contemplated here above, must be removed by the person displaying it within fourteen (14) days after conclusion of the election or voter registration, failing which, the Council shall within 14 days after the conclusion of the election or voter registration notify the relevant party to remove the posters within a time period specified, failing which, the Council may remove the posters itself against a prescribed fee of R500 per poster payable by the relevant party,’’ said the City.
James said the City's electric light poles are covered in campaign posters during election seasons, making the streets a hue of colours.
But, if unchecked these cause the City to appear unsightly and eyesore which is why Section 28's rules are in place.
In the statement released James stated that the Joburg’s Metropolitan Police By-law Unit will remove and collate posters of political parties that have failed to remove their posters and issue fines against the prescribed fee.
