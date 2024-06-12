City of Joburg to fine political parties for unremoved election campaign posters

With the conclusion of the national elections, the City of Johannesburg is requesting that all political parties remove their election posters by Wednesday, June 12.

Political parties, according to the City, are in charge of taking down the election campaign posters.

If political parties fail to comply, the City stated that they will be fined R500 for each election poster that remains attached to street poles and in other locations after the 14-day grace period has passed.

According to the City spokesperson Virgil James, all political parties that participated and displayed posters and other related election material for the purpose of political campaigns, did so under the provisions of Section 28 of the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality Outdoor Advertising by-laws (2009).