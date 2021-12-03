Civil society cancels its anti-corruption march in honour of 8th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s death

Johannesburg - The eighth anniversary of the death of former president Nelson Mandela on Saturday has forced the postponement of the anti-corruption march to the Union Building by the Defenders of our Democracy. The anti-corruption march was due to part of the civil society organisations’ national Anti-Corruption Week which began on Friday and runs until December 10.

Spokesperson Duduetsang Mmeti said the campaign called off Saturday’s march since it coincided with the passing of Mandela on December 5, 2013. “The march was meant to have been one of the key events taking place during the week. A series of smaller in-person, and online activations by a range of organisations will however, proceed as planned in a build up to International Anti-Corruption Day, marked annually on 9 December. “The march was initially scaled down to a picket, following reports of the new Covid-19 variant,” Mmeti said.

She said the decision was taken in light of the rapidly increasing infection rate, and the serious risks involved in transporting large groups of people from around the province to march collectively to the Union Buildings. “The picket, however, is now also called off due to a refusal by law enforcement to grant permission for any public activation by the campaign on the day at the Union Buildings and specifically, at the Mandela statue – where we were told protest action can no longer take place. “We believe that corruption is an issue that concerned Mandela deeply and that the site that memorialises his life should be a space in which social justice activists and members of the public should be free to demonstrate, and draw linkages with his legacy.