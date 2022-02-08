Claims against private security companies during July unrest unfounded, expert panel says

Durban - As police were stretched thin during the civil unrest, private securities companies or SSP’s were out in their numbers during the civil unrest in July. Their role, however, was questioned following the incidents that took place over the course of eight days, particularly with regards to the Phoenix murders. But findings from the expert panel’s report on the July unrest indicates that most SSP’s have been let off the hook due to a lack of supporting evidence.

The panel was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in August last year to review the State’s response to the unrest. The panel said that based on investigations conducted by the Private Security Industry Regulation Authority (PSIRA) into the role of SSP’s during the riots and Phoenix murders, in particular, some affiliates had been suspended while others are under review. It said PSIRA were made aware of transgressions that were of an administrative nature rather than a criminal one.

“The Authority pointed out that most of the accusations of registered SSP’s complicity in acts of criminality could not be proven. Neither the victims, nor the police were able to provide irrefutable evidence of criminality. “They did not address the conduct of those SSPs not registered with them, and in the process of their investigations, found that there were indeed entities providing services that were not registered, or security officers on their databases working for unregistered entities,” the report said. Thirty-six people were killed in the Phoenix and surrounding areas of Bhambayi, Zwelitsha and Amaoti during the unrest after racial tensions between black and Indian residents boiled over.

As fears of another episode of last year's unrest deepen, the report said PSIRA made recommendations to prevent large-scale destruction like the one witnessed in July. These recommendations include more sharing of information between state security forces and PSIRA. The development of a crime prevention strategy between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and PSIRA. “This could include SSPs being afforded minimum police-related powers in times of crisis and equipped with legal knowledge about the extent of their role, to be more effective.