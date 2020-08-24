Claims of rift between Magashule, Ramaphosa over letter on corruption ’fake news’

Johannesburg – The ANC has dismissed as fake news an earlier press release saying its secretary-general, Ace Magashule, has distanced the organisation from a letter distributed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The ANC condemns in the strongest possible terms the work of fake news peddlers who are hell-bent on sowing divisions within the ranks of the ANC.

"The latest instalment comes from those who claim that ANC secretary-general, comrade Ace Magashule, has distanced the ANC from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s letter addressed to ANC members.

"We are aware that detractors thrive on divisions and despise harmony," the statement released by spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

"It is clear that wedge-drivers who hate to see a united ANC are now on overdrive trying everything possible to undermine the collective resolve and unity of our leadership to fight corruption wherever it raises its ugly head," the statement said.