A delegation of senior officials, led by South Africa's G20 Sherpa, Zane Dangor, went to the United Nations General Assembly to brief them on South Africa's G20 presidency. During their tour, the delegation continued conversations started by outgoing US Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, meeting with counterparts in Washington DC, including top officials from the White House and the State Department, to explore bilateral goals.

The group highlighted critical concerns and misconceptions about the country. "We believe that these dialogues will assist to refine the current administration's understanding of South Africa's position on critical matters, fostering a more nuanced perspective. "The delegation directly addressed the perception that the South African Government's policies are designed to violate the human rights of minorities in post-apartheid South Africa," said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

One of the problems discussed was how the Expropriation Act's zero compensation clause is not intended to enable illegal land seizures and discourage property investment, but rather to ensure that: If the land is not being used and the owner's primary goal is not to develop it or use it to create money, but rather to profit from the increase in market value.

If an organ of state has land that it is not employing for its essential tasks and is unlikely to require for future operations in that regard, and the land was obtained for no compensation.

Where an owner has abandoned the land by neglecting to exert control over it while having the ability to do so.

Where the market worth of the property is equal to, or less than, the present value of direct state investment or subsidy in the purchase and beneficial capital development of the land. "During the cordial discussions the senior officials addressed misconceptions on what has been presented by some as race laws designed to undermine minority rights in South Africa. "To this end, the senior officials presented information which highlights the pervasive racial and structural inequality that continues to divide South Africa in all areas of the nation."