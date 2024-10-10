Climate Change: South Africa and Norway lead mitigation consultations ahead of COP29

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Dion George, has been appointed, alongside Norway’s Minister of Climate and Environment, Tore Onshuus Sandvik, as a Ministerial Pair by the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) president-designate Mukhtar Babayev. Their role is to steer informal consultations on mitigation strategies leading up to and during COP29.

Minister George said he was honoured to accept this crucial assignment. “The designation of South Africa as a ministerial co-facilitator recognises the country’s long-standing leadership role at the international multi-lateral climate negotiations in ensuring the voices of developing countries are well reflected in the multilateral deliberations, and our national level leadership to implement Just Transitions,” he said. In their upcoming consultations, George and Sandvik will engage with various parties and negotiating groups, focusing on key issues related to mitigation and its broader implications.

Their goal is to enhance understanding among ministers and delegations regarding priorities and areas requiring political guidance in the lead-up to COP29. “This is the challenge of our time, and I am honoured to continue South Africa’s leadership,” added George. This appointment comes as George prepares to participate in this year’s Pre-COP event taking place from October 10 to 11 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The pre-COP29 brings together ministers to discuss the key political aspects of the negotiations, find solutions to outstanding issues, and set the tone for the upcoming COP29. Babayev will kick off the pre-COP proceedings on October 10, alongside COP28 president, Dr Sultan A. Al Jaber and other leaders. The event will feature plenary discussions on the Road to COP29 and various Climate Change Labs.