Johannesburg – Parliament has announced a seven-week extension to the closing date for written submissions on the controversial National Health Insurance Bill to 29 November.
Initially written submissions, which opened at the beginning of September, were set to close next week on Friday, 11 October.
"The Portfolio Committee on Health has, over the past weeks received requests from stakeholders and individuals, appealing for the extension of the closing date for written submissions on the NHI Bill," said a statement issued by the Parliamentary Communication Services on Wednesday.
Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, the chairperson of the committee, said: “We have been considering the requests from relevant stakeholders who play an important role in the delivery of healthcare in the country. Having considered these requests, we have actually agreed to extend the closing date for written submissions to 29 November 2019.”
Dhlomo said stakeholders proposed mid-November as the closing date for written submissions.