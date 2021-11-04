Coalition talks and hung municipalities

By Ntombi Nkosi, Baldwin Ndaba, Loyiso Sidimba and Kailene Pillay Could we be seeing a marriage of convenience for the next five years or acrimonious unions that could end up in ugly divorces?

This is what some are asking as political parties gear themselves to possibly begin coalition talks. By 9am on Thursday, 98% of the votes had been counted nationally, with the ANC leading with 45.95% and the DA at 21.12% and the EFF, 10.38%. On Wednesday, Gauteng chairperson David Makhura told delegates to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union’s national congress that the party will not enter into coalitions for the sake of power.

”We will not go into coalition with anybody who just wants to be in power, but we want to work with those who share our vision and commitment to transform our society and our economy so that millions of people can earn decent incomes and enjoy sustainable livelihoods in secure and better communities,” Makhura said. He said the ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee met with its alliance partners on Tuesday, where it was agreed to discuss the principles that will guide the party regarding who to work with. ”We are not desperate to be in government at all costs. We do not want to be in government for its own sake, but to pursue a socio-economic transformation agenda that will improve the lives of the working class and the poor communities,“ he said.

The ANC also indicated it was ready to be an opposition party in some councils. ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte brief the media at the national Results Operation Centre on Wednesday about the party’s stance on coalition talks Picture: Oupa Mokoena / African News Agency ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said they would not negotiate from a position of weakness. “We are not losers here. We are the leading party on the board and we have explained why our numbers have dropped,” Duarte said.

Talking coalitions, Duarte said that nothing was off the table. “There are many types of coalitions that exist such as transactional coalitions. One thing is for sure is that we are not negotiating from a position of weakness. Coalitions are about compromise,” she said. ActionSA Gauteng chairperson John Moody rests his hand on Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie as they have a brief chat with PA deputy president Kenny Kunene. Picture; Timothy Bernard/ African News Agency(ANA) Meanwhile, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie could not contain his excitement as the green party made major inroads in the City of Joburg.

He said they were willing to go into bed with anyone at this stage. "For us, we have no preference... whether it's the DA, EFF or whatever. We are willing to go with anyone that gives our people what we think they deserve, particularly coloured people because they have been neglected," he said. McKenzie said the PA's representation in municipalities would ensure that coloured people are considered and would be respected like black, white and Indian people.